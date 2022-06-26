NewsIndia
SANGRUR BYPOLLS

Sangrur bypolls - 'Win of Bhindranwale...', SAD-A's Simranjit Mann gives victory credit to Khalistani leader

Sangrur Bypolls: Simranjit Singh Mann, who built up his campaign over the recent killing of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala, attributed his win to the youth, Khalistani militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed during Operation Bluestar that was carried out by the Indian Army in June 1984 to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex, and all `shaheeds` (those killed during militancy).

Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 09:10 PM IST
  • Simrantjit Singh is big supporter of Bhindranwale
  • Singh is a former IPS office
  • Simranjit Singh dedicated win to Bhindranwale, Sidhu Moosewala

Trending Photos

Sangrur bypolls - 'Win of Bhindranwale...', SAD-A's Simranjit Mann gives victory credit to Khalistani leader

President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and MP-elect from Sangrur Lok Sabha, Simranjit Singh Mann, has attributed his win from AAP stronghold Sangrur to Khalistani militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. "It's a win of our party workers and of the teachings that Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale have given," Simranjit Singh Mann, 77, said.

Mann, who built up his campaign over the recent killing of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala, attributed his win to the youth, Khalistani militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed during Operation Bluestar that was carried out by the Indian Army in June 1984 to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex, and all `shaheeds` (those killed during militancy).

Mann, 77, dedicated his victory to late actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day last year, and slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, who met him days ahead of his killing on May 29, "who gave their blood for the Sikh community".

"This will have repercussions on India`s politics," he added.

His close aides told news agency IANS that among Mann`s topmost priorities would be to secure the release of a large number of Sikh youths languishing in jails for years.

Convent educated and former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Mann, who on Sunday defeated AAP candidate Gurmail Singh by 5,822 votes, has been critical of the Shiromani Akali Dal leadership for doing nothing for those who have been languishing in jails without any trial.

Sangrur BypollsJarnail Singh BhindranwaleSimranjit Singh MannBhagwant MannOperation Bluestar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath