President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and MP-elect from Sangrur Lok Sabha, Simranjit Singh Mann, has attributed his win from AAP stronghold Sangrur to Khalistani militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. "It's a win of our party workers and of the teachings that Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale have given," Simranjit Singh Mann, 77, said.

Mann, who built up his campaign over the recent killing of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala, attributed his win to the youth, Khalistani militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed during Operation Bluestar that was carried out by the Indian Army in June 1984 to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex, and all `shaheeds` (those killed during militancy).

#WATCH | Punjab: It's a win of our party workers and of the teachings that Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale have given: Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on his win in Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll pic.twitter.com/RGJ6pmWQbc — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

Mann, 77, dedicated his victory to late actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day last year, and slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, who met him days ahead of his killing on May 29, "who gave their blood for the Sikh community".

"This will have repercussions on India`s politics," he added.

His close aides told news agency IANS that among Mann`s topmost priorities would be to secure the release of a large number of Sikh youths languishing in jails for years.

Convent educated and former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Mann, who on Sunday defeated AAP candidate Gurmail Singh by 5,822 votes, has been critical of the Shiromani Akali Dal leadership for doing nothing for those who have been languishing in jails without any trial.