Sanjay Raut Dubs Delhi Sevices Bill 'Attack On Federal Structure Of India'

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday opposed Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (amendment) Bill, 2023 to be moved in Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha today. Raut said that the bill is an attack on the federal tructure of India.

"This bill is an attack on the federal structure of India. During the elections, they (BJP) had said that they will give statehood to Delhi but lost the election to Arvind Kejriwal", said the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. Furthermore, Raut said, "Kejriwal's (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) govt is doing good work in various fields including education, health. They are jealous... We will oppose it in the Rajya Sabha".

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Rajya Sabha today. Earlier on August 3, the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A delegation.



The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after a Supreme Court verdict on the issue.The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

CM Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha. In his reply to the debate in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said that opposition parties did not take part in the debate on any bill passed in the House and kept protesting on their demands over the debate on the Manipur situation.

Pointing towards the opposition benches, he asked what has changed that they were taking part in the bill concerning Delhi. “The opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi...," Amit Shah said.