Satish Kaushik's Death: PM Narendra Modi Pained By Actor's 'Untimely Demise', Calls Him 'Creative Genius'

Satish Kaushik's Death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 9, 2023) said that he is "pained" by the "untimely" demise of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who passed away aged 66 following a heart attack. Taking to his official Twitter account, Modi said that Kaushik -- who was known for his memorable comic roles in films such as "Jaane Bhi do Yaaro" and "Mr India" -- was a "creative genius". His works will continue to entertain audiences, the prime minister said.

"Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi expressed.

Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2023

Satish Kaushik dies after a heart attack in Delhi

Satish Kaushik died after a heart attack early Thursday morning. His long-time friend Anupam Kher said that Kaushik was at a friend's home in the national capital when he complained of uneasiness.

"He felt uneasy and he told his driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," Kher told news agency PTI.

In a tweet, Kher said he was shocked to hear about Kaushik's sudden death.

"I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write this about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Satish Kaushik news: The actor-filmmaker was an alumnus of NSD

Satish Kaushik was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, and was a multi-faceted personality who co-wrote the dialogues for Kundan Shah's 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' with Ranjit Kapoor.

He also played the role of Ashok, the assistant to Pankaj Kapur's corrupt contractor Tarneja in the 1983 cult classic.

Another memorable role of Kaushik is of the lovable 'Calendar' in Shekhar Kapoor's sci-fi drama 'Mr India', the cook at the orphanage run by Anil Kapoor's character in the film.

Kapoor and Kaushik worked together in a number of films such as 'Ram Lakhan', 'Jamai Raja', 'Andaz', 'Gharwali Baharwali' and Kaushik's directorial debut 'Roop Ki Raani Choron Ka Raja' among other directorial ventures.

Kaushik's comic pairing with actor Govinda had also yielded some of the biggest hits of the 90s. The two worked in films like 'Swarg', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Deewana Mastana', 'Pardesi Babu', "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Aunty No 1', and 'Haseena Maan Jayegi'.