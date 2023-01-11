topStoriesenglish
SBI PO Prelims 2022 result to be RELEASED soon at sbi.co.in- Steps to check here

SBI PO Prelims 2022: This recruitment drive aims to fill up 1673 posts in the organisation, scroll down for more information.

Jan 11, 2023

SBI PO Prelims 2022: The State Bank of India is expected to announce the SBI PO result 2022 for prelims today on the official website at sbi.co.in. Candidates who took the prelims test can view the SBI PO prelims result 2022 by logging in with their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. The organisation will fill 1673 positions as a result of this recruitment effort. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination are qualified to take the main examination. The major exam will take place in January/February 2023.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: Here's how to check

-Candidates should go to SBI official website- sbi.co.in

-Go to career tab, and then on the latest announcement section

-Candidates will have to enter their Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth

-Post submitting the details, SBI PO prelims result 2022 will be displayed screen

-Candidates should go through the same, download it and take its printout

The State Bank of India conducts the SBI PO 2022 exam in three stages: preliminary, mains, and interview. After passing the medical examination and document verification, aspirants must pass all three steps to become a Probationary officer or Management trainee at various SBI branches across the country.

