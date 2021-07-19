SC to hear on Tuesday plea against Kerala govt's decision to ease COVID-19 curbs ahead of Bakrid

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 20, 2021) will hear the plea against the Kerala government's decision to ease the COVID-19 curbs ahead of Bakrid. The top court has also asked the Kerala Government to file a reply today (July 19) on the same order.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, informed the SC that Kerala has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate of 10.96 in the country. He also stated that the maximum number of coronavirus infections are coming from Kerala.

He argued that if Uttar Pradesh, where the positivity rate is currently 0.04%, can suspend the Kanwar Yatra, then how can the lockdown be relaxed by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for Bakrid.

Singh also requested the apex court to pass the order as there is no scope to issue a notice.

This is to be noted that the intervention application has been moved by a Delhi resident PKD Nambiar, in the suo motu case already initiated by the Supreme Court in connection with the Uttar Pradesh government decision on `Kanwar Yatra`.

The application submitted that despite discontentment shown by the top court over the yatra, the Kerala government is acting in a casual manner by relaxing COVID-19 norms.

"To the utter dismay of India's citizens, the Kerala government announced a 3-day relaxation of lockdown restrictions on July 18, 19 and 20 keeping in view the upcoming Bakrid festival," the plea said.

"It is shocking that in a medical emergency, the government is playing with the lives of citizens through such measures. That the government`s move is in total contravention with July 16, order passed by this court", the plea added.

Earlier on July 16, the Supreme Court had pointed out that fear of a third COVID-19 wave looms large over all Indians and had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision on a physical Kanwar Yatra.

