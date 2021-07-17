Kerala relaxes lockdown rules due to Bakrid, here's what's open and closed

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Saturday announced to relax the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the state on July 18, 19, and 20 in view of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) celebrations.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government issued new guidelines under five categories of districts based on the test positivity rates. Entry at places will be allowed only to those who have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Here's what will be open and what will be closed:

* Apart from shops selling essential items, shops selling clothes, shoes, electronic items, fancy and jewellery will now be allowed to open till 8 pm.

* Places of worship to allow entry to upto 40 people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

* In the ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories, beauty parlours and barber shops are permitted to open with staff who have received at least one dose of vaccine.

* Along with the other permitted activities, electronic shops and electronic repair shops can also be opened on all days from 7 AM to 8 PM in category A and B areas and during permitted days in other categories.

* The government has also allowed film shooting in A and B however subject to strict adherence to strict Covid protocol.

* The number of pilgrims who could participate in the pooja at Sabarimala has been increased from 5,000 to 10,000.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday recorded 16,148 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 31,46,981, while the toll rose to 15,269 with 114 more deaths. As many as 13,197 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,06,439, leaving 1,24,779 active cases, a state government release said.