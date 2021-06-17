हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

School reopening: Uttar Pradesh govt's primary, upper primary schools to reopen from this date

In view of declining COVID-19 infections in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday (June 17, 2021) directed over 1.5 lakh government primary and upper primary schools to reopen from July 1.

School reopening: Uttar Pradesh govt&#039;s primary, upper primary schools to reopen from this date
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: In view of declining COVID-19 infections in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday (June 17, 2021) directed over 1.5 lakh government primary and upper primary schools to reopen from July 1.

Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, Basic Shiksha Parishad has reportedly issued an order to divisional assistant education directors and Basic Shiksha Adhikaris across the state. 

Though the schools will open for staff and teachers for administrative work, students will not be allowed to come till further orders from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The schools in the state are reopening to conduct admissions for the new academic session and related work such as distribution of free books and maintenance of the building before the students come.

Meanwhile, the online classes for students resumed last month. Now the teachers have been asked to conduct online classes from schools. 

Additionally, the Basic Shiksha Parishad has also decided to deposit sanctioned money for mid-day meals directly in the account of students or their parents.

