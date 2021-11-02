Ahead of Diwali, Section 144 imposed in Noida keeping COVID-19 in mind

Noida: The festive season is now in full swing but the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration is a cautious lot. Keeping the pandemic and the fear of a third wave in mind, a couple of days back the Police Commissionerate of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar imposed Section 144 CrPC in the region. It came into effect from October 31 and will continue through Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, till November 30.

"Section 144 CrPC implemented in Gautam Buddh Nagar from October 31 to November 30 in view of COVID-19 pandemic ahead of upcoming festivals," a press release read.T he release said that social gatherings are not allowed in the district without any permission while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is compulsory.

"Gyms, restaurants, stadiums will only allow 50 per cent people of their total capacity till further order. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in marriages," it added.

As on November 1, Uttar Pradesh has 107 active cases of coronavirus infection including nine fresh cases in 24 hours (from Nov 1) and 16,87,145 total recoveries including 10 new recoveries in a single day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had informed.

