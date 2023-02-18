Mahashivratri: Security Beefed up in Jharkhand's Palamu; Section 144 Enforcement Continues

Palamu: Security has been beefed up in Jharkhand`s Palamu on the occassion of Mahashivratri in the wake of the massive clash between two groups of people in the Panki area over the installation of `toran dwar` (entry gate) for the festival on February 15. Heavy security forces, RAF and other units are deployed at the entrance and inside the temple, while Section 144 is still enforced, informed Palamu SP. Speaking to ANI, Chandan Kumar Sinha, SP of Palamu said, "To prevent unlawful activities, security has been beefed up. Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Shivratri Committee members are offering prayers." He said that about 4 people had been arrested.

Meanwhile, the situation at the Panki town of Jharkhand`s Palamu is peaceful and the Shivratri puja is being done peacefully at the temple. Every year, the temple and surrounding areas used to witness heavy footfall on the occasion of Shivratri.

Speaking with ANI Sushil Mishra head priest said, "Devotees are a little disappointed because of the clash, as a large number of devotees used to come every year to offer prayers. These kinds of clashes should not happen and everyone should celebrate the festivals with love. I wish everyone a happy Maha Shivratri."

Paras Nath Singh president, of the temple committee, said, "Whatever decision has been taken by the senior officers we respect that and we are following all the rules. Every year a large number of devotees used to come to the temple to offer prayer but the situation is not the same."

On Saturday, the situation at the Panki town of Jharkhand`s Palamu seems to be improving as the people have started opening their shops.

Earlier on Thursday, around 40 people were booked and 11 of them were arrested in connection to a clash incident between two groups in Jharkhand`s Palamu, the police said. The situation is likely to become normal in nearly a day or two, they said.

"Positive discussions were held with both groups. There was a good response from them. We are controlling the situation in a balanced manner. The situation will become normal in the next 1-2 days. 2 FIRs were filed while 11 have been arrested. 30-40 have been named," Rajkumar Lakra, IG, Palamu told ANI.

Anjaneyulu Dodde, DC Palamu said that Section 144 which was imposed after the clashes will remain intact for a few more days."Section 144 will remain in force for a few days now. Internet service will also remain closed for 2 days," he said.

A massive clash erupted between two groups over the installation of `toran dwar` (entry gate) in front of a Mosque on the occasion of the upcoming Mahashivratri in Jharkhand`s Palamu on February 15, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to the locals, the matter was initially a verbal argument that eventually escalated leading to stone pelting and arson in the area. The police also said that a few houses here were partially set on fire and the policemen sustained injuries during the incident."Stone pelting and arson took place over the installation of `toran dwar` in front of the mosque.

The dispute erupted over the installation of `toran dwar` by one group on the occasion of Mahashivratri in front of the Mosque. The people from the other community objected to it after which the argument escalated leading to stone pelting," said Inspector General (IG) Rajkumar Lakra on Wednesday.

"I appeal to people to not believe in rumours and to have trust in the administration. We will conduct a fair investigation," he said. The Jharkhand administration in Palamu`s Panki said on Thursday that the situation in the clash-erupted city is now stable and under control.