Several states ease COVID-induced curbs from June 7, here's the complete list

New Delhi: Haryana and Sikkim decided to extend their COVID curbs on Sunday (June 6) while several other states have already decided to continue the lockdown with relaxations in certain restrictions.

This move by the state governments comes after they started recording a considerable decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases.

"The state government is taking a calculated risk and hence people have to take care of themselves. Nothing is going to be eased immediately,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said ahead of the start of the ‘five-tier' unlock process based on weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts.

Mumbai, however, will see a slow unlock as it comes under the third tier of the state’s ease on restrictions.

The national capital was the first to begin the unlock process from May 31 and will see further easing of restrictions from Monday, with the government allowing resumption of metro services at 50 percent capacity and reopening of markets and malls on an odd-even basis.

Officials said teams of police and district administration have been deployed across the city to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour.

In June, several states and Union Territories have begun easing the lockdown restrictions which they first started imposing in mid-April as the second COVID wave hit the country, but the Centre has cautioned that the unlock process has to be slow and that COVID-appropriate behaviour needs to be strictly followed.

The Uttar Pradesh government also extended the relaxations in the coronavirus curfew to four more districts on Sunday. With this, curbs have been eased in 71 districts where shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open for five days a week.

The Haryana government said it was extending the lockdown, clamped in the state on May 3, till June 14 as a preventive and precautionary measure though the COVID positivity rate and the number of new COVID positive cases have declined.

The Sikkim government, while announcing the state-wide lockdown for one more week till June 14, also allowed relaxation for shops selling groceries and hardware.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced the extension of the lockdown by a week till June 14 with some easing of restrictions from Monday, except in 11 districts where the number of new cases reported was still high.

Earlier, neighbouring Karnataka had extended the lockdown till June 14.

Himachal Pradesh and Goa had also extended the 'Corona curfew' till June 14 with some easing of curbs.

Ladakh on Sunday announced a gradual unlocking after a month-long 'corona curfew' in the Union Territory.

India reported 1,14,460 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 60 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,88,09,339.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions/lockdown imposed by states and union territories:

Delhi will continue with lockdown with the second phase of easing of restrictions from June 7.

Haryana has extended lockdown till June 14 with some easing of restrictions.

Punjab has extended the coronavirus restrictions till June 10.

Uttar Pradesh has eased restrictions in 71 districts. Night curfew and weekend lockdown to remain in the state.

Bihar has extended the lockdown till June 8.

Jharkhand has extended lockdown till June 10.

Odisha has extended lockdown till June 17.

West Bengal government extended ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till June 15.

Rajasthan has extended lockdown till June 8 but has eased some restrictions.

Madhya Pradesh has extended corona curfew with eased restrictions till June 15. The state has announced separate unlock guidelines for districts.

Gujarat has extended night curfew in 36 cities of the state for a week from June 4, with further relaxation in timings.

Chhattisgarh government has on May 31 extended lockdown till further orders.

Kerala has extended the lockdown till June 9 with some concessions.

Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown till June 14.

Puducherry has imposed a lockdown till June 7.

Lakshadweep administration has extended the lockdown till June 10.

Karnataka has announced an extension of lockdown till June 14.

Telangana has extended the lockdown till June 9.

Andhra Pradesh has extended curfew till June 10.

The Goa government has extended the curfew till June 14.

Maharashtra has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 15, though they will be eased from June 7.

Assam has extended the restrictions till June 15 though on June 4 it increased the curfew relaxation by one hour.

Nagaland has extended the lockdown till June 11.

Mizoram has extended the lockdown, which was imposed in Aizawl and other district headquarters, till June 6.

Arunachal Pradesh has imposed complete lockdown in Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Lohit and Tawang districts and the Capital Complex Region till June 7.

Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur till June 11.

Meghalaya extended the lockdown in the worst-affected East Khasi Hills district till June 7.

Tripura government has extended corona curfew in Agartala Municipal Corporation areas and urban areas in the state till June 10.

Sikkim has extended the lockdown till June 14.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has eased restrictions but night curfew and weekend lockdown will remain.

Uttarakhand has extended COVID curfew till June 8.

Himachal Pradesh government has extended the coronavirus curfew till June 14 with some relaxation.