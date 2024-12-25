Severe Cold Wave To Grip Jammu and Kashmir, Temperatures To Drop 2-4 Degrees Celsius

A severe cold wave is expected to grip Jammu and Kashmir over the next two days, with nighttime temperatures likely to fall 2-4 degrees Celsius below average. Kashmir and Ladakh have experienced a significant drop in temperatures, with water bodies, taps, and canals, including Dal Lake, developing a 2-inch-thick layer of ice. Tourists and the general public are advised not to walk on water bodies as it can be fatal.

The freezing temperatures have caused several water bodies, including Dal Lake, to freeze, with a 2-inch-thick ice layer on all of them.

The cold wave has also affected the water supply, with supply pipes and water taps freezing overnight. The temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 7.3°C, which is 1 degree lower than yesterday.

South Kashmir is the most affected area, with temperatures creating bone-chilling conditions. Shopian recorded the coldest night at minus 9.1°C, and Anantnag recorded minus 9.0°C.

The IMD has issued an advisory warning of a further dip in night temperatures and predicted that the cold wave will continue until the morning of December 27. Tourists have been advised to follow advisories due to the prevailing sub-freezing conditions in the Valley and to keep themselves warm.

They have also been urged to travel with caution on icy roads in higher reaches. Tourists and travellers are advised to follow the administration’s advisories.

Kashmir is currently undergoing the 40-day harsh winter spell known as Chillai Kalan. Yesterday, higher reaches witnessed snowfall, including on Mughal Road, which has been closed to traffic, and at Sinthan Top, where snowdrifts and winds have further dropped temperatures.