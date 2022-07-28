Trinamool's All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has called an emergency meeting of Trinamool Disciplinary Committee at 5 pm on Thursday. The party's state secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh informed about this meeting called at Trinamool Bhavan. According to Trinamool sources, the Disciplinary Committee may decide on disciplinary action against Partha Chatterjee in this meeting.

Earlier on Thursday morning, there was an uproar around Kunal's tweet. Kunal demanded the expulsion of Partha in that tweet. Later, Kunal tweeted again, this time he said, "the party is looking into the matter. So I am deleting the previous tweet." In the next tweet, Kunal wrote, 'Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has called a party meeting at Trinamool Bhavan at 5 pm on Thursday." Kunal also claimed that he was also asked to attend that meeting. According to that source, he said that he will delete the previous tweet.

Expressing concern over subsequent recovery of money, jewellery, land documents from Partha Chatterjee's 'Intimate Friend' Arpita Mukhopadhyay's house, Kunal raised a strong demand for removal of Partha from his ministry and all posts. He tweeted about this on Thursday morning. In that tweet, he wrote, "Partha Chatterjee should be removed from his ministry and all posts in the party immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement of mine is considered wrong by the party, then the party has every right to remove me from all posts. I will do my duty as a TMC soldier."

Last Friday, ED raided the house of current Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee at Naktala. He was arrested on Saturday after nearly 27 hours of interrogation. Partha is currently in ED custody for 10 days.

After the arrest of Partha, Kunal, Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya held a press conference and said that the party and the government will take action against Partha if the allegations are proved. They gave the message that he is not being removed from the ministry and Trinamool posts. But on Sunday, Kunal started raising the tone against Partha. He said that whoever the accused may be, the party will take strict action based on the fact that the investigating agency (ED) submits minimum evidence against him in the court.