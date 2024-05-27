Sexual Harassment Case: Prajwal Revanna Says He Will Appear Before SIT On May 31

New Delhi: JDS Leader and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing many women, has said that he will appear before the SIT on May 31. In a self-made video, Revanna said that he will appear before the SIT at 10 am on May 31 and cooperate with the investigation.

"I will personally on Friday, May 31 at 10 am will come before the SIT and will cooperate with the investigation and will respond to it (charges). I have faith in court and I am confident I will come out of false cases through court," Pajwal said in a video statement aired on Kannada TV channel Asianet Suvarna News.

"Let God's, people's and family's blessing be on me. I will surely come before SIT on May 31, Friday. After coming, I will try to put an end to all this. Keep faith in me," he added.

However, there was no independent confirmation from the JD(S) or the family of the suspended party MP immediately over the matter, reported PTI.

The 33-year-old Prajwal, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda and the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women.

Prajwal reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still at large. A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by the Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant on May 18 against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT. The Congress-led Karnataka government has urged the Centre to cancel his diplomatic passport.

In a self-made video, JDS MP Prajwal Revanna says, "I will appear before SIT on 31 May." He said, "...When elections were held on 26th April, there was no case against me and no SIT was formed, my foreign trip was pre-planned. I came to know about the allegations while I was on my trip... Rahul Gandhi and many other Congress leaders started talking about it and against me and a political conspiracy was formed against me... On Friday 31st May at 10 am I will appear before SIT and provide all information related to the investigation. I will support the investigation. I have faith in the judiciary..."