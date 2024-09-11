Shimla Protest Live Updates: Police, Protestors Clash Over Sanjauli Mosque; Unrest Continues

Himachal Mosque Protest: In Shimla, the situation has remained tense in the Sanjauli area where people are protesting against the construction of an 'illegal' mosque. The protestors broke the barricades while marching towards the mosque while the Police used water canon and lathicharged the mob. The protestors also pelted stones on the police personnel. On Wednesday, protestors, including members of various Hindu organizations, gathered in the Dhalli area of Shimla to voice their opposition to what they claim is the illegal construction of a mosque in Sanjauli.

Visuals from the protest depicted participants holding the Indian tricolor and chanting slogans like 'Himachal Ne Thana Hai, Devbhoomi Ko Bachana Hai' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The demonstration was specifically organized by Hindu groups to express their concerns regarding the alleged unlawful mosque construction in Sanjauli.

#WATCH | Shimla Protests | Himachal Pradesh: Police use water cannons against the protestors to disperse them while they are on their way to the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area pic.twitter.com/tmDXReNG4A — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

Media Advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM Naresh Chauhan, said that the BJP wanted to make this a Hindu-Muslim issue but it was a question of law and order. "All the people that have gathered, I know them personally. These 20-25 people are BJP workers and they have contested elections on BJP tickets... The BJP wants to make this a national issue but the reality is that this is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. It is a law and order situation and the law will take its course... The CM has said that any action that needs to be taken related to any unauthorised construction, will be taken... Some people who see a political opportunity in this will not get support... The government has said that they will keep a track record of the people coming from outside, to make sure that there are no bad elements," Naresh Chauhan said.

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur slammed the Sukhu government saying that the state was delaying action against the alleged illegal construction. "Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state. There have hardly been any community conflicts here. But, now the situation that has emerged, the government should have taken active measures against it, and people are agitated because of the delay. The sentiments of the Hindus and the local people must be respected... Imposing BNSS 163 is an attempt to suppress the voice of the people... There should be peaceful protests within the limits of the law. I urge the government that if it is an unauthorised construction, then this problem should be solved soon," Jairam Thakur said.