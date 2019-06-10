close

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chauhan meets family of 8-year-old raped and murdered in Bhopal

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has flayed local police officials for delaying investigations and has demanded that the state government provide the family of the victim with a house and with employment.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan meets family of 8-year-old raped and murdered in Bhopal
File photo

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met family members of an eight-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Bhopal.

The ghastly incident took place on Sunday in Bhopal's Kamla Nagar when the child had stepped out of her house. Her body was found near a drain in the locality. It led to a massive outrage in the area which has since spilled over to other parts of the state as well the country. Chouhan visited the family of the victim and assured them of justice. "The guilty must be hanged to death," he said before training his guns on the police. "The guilty policemen must not be spared. If they were serious in the matter, the child's life could have been saved. (But) They did not even listen to the family and asked for tobacco and tea from them instead."

The family members of the child have alleged that when they first went to the local police station, their complaint was not registered. Chouhan took a grim view of this and flayed the local administration and the state government as well. "The state government is only busy in transferring police officials. They have announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation but this is not enough. I demand that the family be given a proper house and that the family members be provided with employment," he said.

The post-mortem report has revealed that the child was sexually abused before she was murdered. There have been protests against the ghastly crime even as six policemen have reportedly been suspended.

