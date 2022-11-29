topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RAPE

Shocking: 10-year-old girl raped, killed by minor boy in Chhattisgarh

According to a preliminary report the girl had been sexually assaulted and strangled. The accused has been brought before a local court, which sentenced him to a juvenile home in the Durg district

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 03:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bemetara is 90 kilometres from Raipur, the state capital
  • Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl had been sexually assaulted and strangled

Shocking: 10-year-old girl raped, killed by minor boy in Chhattisgarh

Bemetara: Police in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district said on Tuesday (November 29, 2022) that a minor boy raped and murdered a 10-year-old girl in his neighbourhood. The incident occurred on Saturday in the City Kotwali police station area, and the 17-year-old accused was detained by police on Monday, according to an official. Bemetara is 90 kilometres from Raipur, the state capital. The victim was discovered hanging at her home under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, prompting a police investigation, according to Kotwali station house officer Amber Singh Bhardwaj. According to him, a preliminary investigation revealed that the girl had been sexually assaulted and strangled. According to him, the police zeroed in on the accused and detained him after conducting inquiries with locals.

“The accused told the police he was addicted to watching obscene videos on his mobile phone and after watching porn, he barged into the victim's house and sexually assaulted her," the official states. The accused allegedly strangled the girl with a scarf and hanged her out of fear that she would inform her family. 

Case under IPC 376 

According to the official, he then fled through the terrace. According to the official, a case was filed against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 376 AB (rape on a woman under the age of 12), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and 450 (house trespass), as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. According to officials, the accused was brought before a local court, which sentenced him to a juvenile home in the Durg district.

(With agencies inputs)

