Shocking: 15-yr-old boy allegedly beaten by Delhi Police constable, Child Right’s body issues notice

New Delhi: After a 15-year-old boy was allegedly beaten up by a constable in the Govindpuri area, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) issued a notice to the police. According to the commission, it received a complaint from a resident of Kalkaji's Nehru Camp that his son was assaulted by a constable from the Govindpuri police station around 8 p.m. on Monday. The man claimed that the constable slapped his son in front of all the neighbours at Nehru Camp. According to the notice, he claimed that the boy was locked inside the police booth, thrashed with a baton, and then sent home.

According to the panel, it was also alleged that the constable was not in uniform and was in an inebriated state when the alleged incident happened. The panel said it has instituted an inquiry and has also issued a notice directing the SHO of the Govindpuri police station to submit the CCTV footage of the police station by Wednesday. "Let it be noted that the SHO shall be held personally liable if any damage or edit to footage is made," it added. The panel has also summoned the constable to appear before it by 4 pm on Wednesday.

