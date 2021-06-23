Shocking! 9-year-old girl strangled to death by mother, her partner for insurance money

In a shocking incident, a young girl aged nine was allegedly strangled to death by her mother and her mother's partner, in Ludhiana. According to media reports, the girl was killed by the two who wanted to pocket the money from the insurance policy taken out in her name.

The victim lived with her mother Pinki, 27, and Narinderpal, 31. After seperating from her first husband, Pinki lived with Narinderpal, and some media reports claim they are married now. The young girl was apparently killed on the night of June 19 inside a cattle-feed factory in Hambran, a village in Ludhiana district.

Police said that Pinki and Narinderpal allegedly killed the young girl by strangulation on the night of June 19 inside a cattle-feed factory in Humbran. The couple had bought a Rs 2.5 lakh life insurance policy for Bharti in 2018.

Assistant sub-inspector Harpal Singh told Hindustan Times, "The couple had bought a plot for Rs 3 lakh in 2019 and were paying for it in instalments. They had already paid Rs 1.49 lakh to the bank, but were struggling to pay the remainder. Thus, they came up with the plan to kill the girl and use the insurance money to settle their dues." Apparently, a Rs 2.5 lakh life insurance policy was brought for the girl in 2018.

As per media reports, the duo had taken the 9-year-old to a private hospital, saying she has lost consciousness, but the doctors declared her dead. The body was sent to a civil hospital for post mortem, which revealed that the girl was strangled to death. Police sources say that the couple has accepted to killing her and investigations are on.

Media reports said that the girl was like a burden to Narinderpal, who would often beat her up.