हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
murder

Shocking! 9-year-old girl strangled to death by mother, her partner for insurance money

The couple, who was going through financial crisis, allegedly killed the minor to pocket the money from her insurance policy

Shocking! 9-year-old girl strangled to death by mother, her partner for insurance money
representational purpose

In a shocking incident, a young girl aged nine was allegedly strangled to death by her mother and her mother's partner, in Ludhiana. According to media reports, the girl was killed by the two who wanted to  pocket the money from the insurance policy taken out in her name.

The victim lived with her mother Pinki, 27, and Narinderpal, 31. After seperating from her first husband, Pinki lived with Narinderpal, and some media reports claim they are married now. The young girl was apparently killed on the night of June 19 inside a cattle-feed factory in Hambran, a village in Ludhiana district. 

Police said that Pinki and Narinderpal allegedly killed the young girl by strangulation on the night of June 19 inside a cattle-feed factory in Humbran. The couple had bought a Rs 2.5 lakh life insurance policy for Bharti in 2018.

Assistant sub-inspector Harpal Singh told Hindustan Times, "The couple had bought a plot for Rs 3 lakh in 2019 and were paying for it in instalments. They had already paid Rs 1.49 lakh to the bank, but were struggling to pay the remainder. Thus, they came up with the plan to kill the girl and use the insurance money to settle their dues." Apparently, a Rs 2.5 lakh life insurance policy was brought for the girl in 2018.

As per media reports, the duo had taken the 9-year-old to a private hospital, saying she has lost consciousness, but the doctors declared her dead. The body was sent to a civil hospital for post mortem, which revealed that the girl was strangled to death. Police sources say that the couple has accepted to killing her and investigations are on.

Media reports said that the girl was like a burden to Narinderpal, who would often beat her up.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
murder9-year-oldLudhianaHumbranPolice
Next
Story

Nurses in Maharashtra Govt hospitals go on strike, medical services likely to be hit for next two days

Must Watch

PT10M45S

Coronavirus Update: Delta+ has been declared 'Variant of Concern' by the government