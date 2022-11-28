topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
STEALING

Shocking! Elderly woman steals gold necklace worth 10 lakh in just 20 seconds in Gorakhpur; watch the video

The video shows the elderly woman smartly stealing a jewelry box by putting it in the saree. The women took just 20 seconds to steal the necklace.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A video of an elderly women is going viral on social media.
  • In the viral video, the woman can be clearly seen stealing a necklace from a jewelry shop. T
  • he gold necklace stolen by her is worth 10 lakh.

Trending Photos

Shocking! Elderly woman steals gold necklace worth 10 lakh in just 20 seconds in Gorakhpur; watch the video

New Delhi: A video of an elderly woman is going viral on social media. In the viral video, the woman can be clearly seen stealing a necklace from a jewelry shop. The gold necklace stolen by her is worth 10 lakh. However, netizens started biting their nails because the women took just 20 seconds to steal the necklace.

 

The incident reportedly took place in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on November 17 when the woman visited Bechu Lal Saraf Private Limited, located in Baldev Plaza. She kept sitting there looking at the jewelry and it merely took her more than 10 seconds to put a jewelry box in the saree and leave the shop. Surprisingly, no one could even notice and she smartly left the jewelry store.

Live Tv

stealingJewelryViral videoSocial media viralwomen steals jewelry

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data