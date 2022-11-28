Shocking! Elderly woman steals gold necklace worth 10 lakh in just 20 seconds in Gorakhpur; watch the video

New Delhi: A video of an elderly woman is going viral on social media. In the viral video, the woman can be clearly seen stealing a necklace from a jewelry shop. The gold necklace stolen by her is worth 10 lakh. However, netizens started biting their nails because the women took just 20 seconds to steal the necklace.

The incident reportedly took place in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on November 17 when the woman visited Bechu Lal Saraf Private Limited, located in Baldev Plaza. She kept sitting there looking at the jewelry and it merely took her more than 10 seconds to put a jewelry box in the saree and leave the shop. Surprisingly, no one could even notice and she smartly left the jewelry store.