SHOCKING! Food delivery man rapes stray dog in Mumbai, arrested

Mumbai: In a horrific incident, a food delivery man allegedly raped a 6-month-old stray puppy at Hira Panna Mall in Powai, Mumbai. It is unclear where exactly the incident occurred -- whether it was in the mall or nearby. The heinous act was recorded by another food delivery agent, a colleague of the accused, who then circulated it to spread awareness. The accused was arrested by cops after a complaint by an animal activist and member of NGO Bombay Animal Rights Minu Seth. According to Ashish Sharma, an animal rights activist and a High Court lawyer, the accused was produced in a Bandra court on Oct 30 and then was taken into police custody.

Sharma, a lawyer involved in the case, said that the accused could face life imprisonment or a maximum jail sentence of 10 years along with a fine for his offences.

Negative perception of stray dogs

In recent months, there has been a debate on the treatment of stray dogs. The authorities have also become involved in these arguments. After certain incidents of dog bites, a certain section of society has objected to the presence of stray dogs and even pet dogs around their homes or parks, or roads in general. On the other hand, animal rights activists have argued that dogs, as living creatures, deserve to occupy public space. In addition, many say that a dog treated with proper care is highly unlikely to mindlessly attack.

Sharma has written several letters to authorities to not hold dogs liable in the way that we do for humans. He quoted the Constitution and reasoned that "dogs are not considered to be legal entities".

New restrictions, bans on dog breeds

Recently, Ghaziabad civic authorities have introduced several bans and restrictions on the dog breeds one can keep at home. In addition, there is a limit to how many dogs a person can keep. The Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breed can't be kept as pets, ordered the authorities.

Bestiality cases in India

Cases of bestiality often go unreported for obvious reasons - animals can't report the crimes. However, Sharma who has come across a few cases of this nature explains that often the perpetrator is isolated from society. However, since the area is so underresearched and underreported, it is hard to find evidence.