'Should we forget Indian culture?' Rajnath Singh slams Congress over G20 'lotus' logo controversy

New Delhi: Amid an outcry by the opposition parties on Bhartiya Janata Party for using lotus as G20 summit logo controvery, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, November 13, 2022, asked the opposition to remember that Lotus is India’s National Flower, which also reflects the nation’s culture. He also questioned whether they need to disregard the culture because it looks like their party's logo.

"They are debating around the logo of the G20 Summit and are alleging that the Prime Minister has embossed the symbol of his party on it. Have they forgotten about freedom fighters who in 1857 had a roti (chapati) in their one hand and a lotus in another?" Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

"Despite the fact that the Lotus is our National Flower, should we forget our culture just because it is our party`s logo as well," Rajnath Singh added.

The G20 logo for India's presidency was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday via video conference. According to an official government announcement, the flag's vivid colours in India served as inspiration. Planet Earth is compared to the lotus, the national flower of India, which symbolises growth over obstacles.

But ever since it was unveiled, the G20 logo and the Lotus that was a part of it have drawn criticism. Veteran Congress leader and spokesperson Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the central government for using the lotus symbol for India's G20 Presidency, which also happens to be the BJP's party symbol, saying that the Prime Minister and BJP would not miss any opportunity to "promote themselves shamefully."

"Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP`s election symbol has become the official logo for India`s presidency of G20!" Ramesh tweeted on Wednesday (November 10).

"While shocking, we know by now that Mr Modi and BJP won`t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!" the tweet added.

Reacting to the aforesaid on the same day, the BJP lambasted Congress saying the party has been insulting Indian culture and Hinduism by disrespecting "lotus". BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi had said, "Lotus has been one of the most important in the culture of India for thousands of years. If we want to become an intellectual superpower and an economic superpower, then we have to believe it. Goddess Lakshmi rests on the lotus. Goddess Saraswati also sits on the lotus. Those who talk about opposing the lotus, are certainly insulting Indian culture and Hinduism."

"Once upon a time, the election symbol of Congress was cow and calf. Was the cow not a symbol of Indian culture? But, yet again, they are doing politics on a special constitutional subject. This shows how much disrespect they have towards elements of nationalism. They are ready to go to any extent to humiliate national sentiments," he added.

(With ANI inputs)