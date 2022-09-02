NEW DELHI: Arrested Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi’s wife has made a serious allegation that an influential BJP MP has hatched a conspiracy to end her husband’s political career. Shrikant Tyagi grabbed eyeballs after a video went viral in which he was seen abusing and assaulting a woman co-resident of his Grand Omaxe in Noida over illegal encroachment and planting of trees inside the society complex.

According to news agency IANS, Tyagi’s wife Anu reportedly alleged that BJP MP from Noida Dr Mahesh Sharma has hatched a conspiracy to defame and destroy her husband’s political career. She further alleged that considers himself “the Super CM of Western Uttar Pradesh.”

Anu Tyagi, supported by the Tyagi community leaders, further alleged that the BJP MP does not even take the words of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seriously. She also accused the Noida police of ill-treating her husband and her family after the Noida society episode. She alleged, in a memorandum submitted to the Noida District administration after a meeting organised by the Tyagi Samaj which was attended by its district presidents and representatives from 12 districts at the Tyagi Sabha building located in Friends Colony of Muzaffarnagar on September 1, that the Noida Police would have killed her husband in a fake encounter.

In their memorandum to the Noida district administration, the Tyagi community leaders have demanded that the Gangster Act imposed on Shrikant Tyagi be revoked immediately.

Anu Tyagi had earlier claimed that her husband used to attend all events of BJP but the party “abandoned him” after his spat with a woman resident of his Grand Omaxe Housing Society. Tyagi’s wife Anu, who was detained many times by the police for questioning, had alleged that she was “mentally tortured” and her family harassed during the whole episode.

Meanwhile, a nine-member Samajwadi Party delegation is set to meet Tyagi's wife Anu Tyagi at her residence in Noida Sector 93-B at Omaxe Society today. The SP delegation will first collect the correct information about the harassment faced by Anu Tyagi and her daughter Ingila Tyagi in police custody from August 5 to 9.

When Shrikant Tyagi was absconding after the incident, his wife along with daughter was taken into custody by the police. During a programme in Noida on August 27, Akhilesh Yadav described the incident in Omaxe Society as the character of the BJP.

According to the letter, MLA and former UP minister Shahid Manzoor, former minister Narad Rai, District President Muzaffarnagar Nagar Pramod Tyagi, District President Gautam Budh Nagar Inder Pradhan, former candidate Noida Assembly Sunil Chaudhary, former minister Bhushan Tyagi, Sevaram Tyagi from Ghaziabad, State Executive Member Shravan Kumar Tyagi, and Deepak Tyagi alias Bambi from Muzaffarnagar Nagar, will be part of the delegation.