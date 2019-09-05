Sonia Gandhi to hold talks on next Delhi Congress chief on Thursday

close

Congress

Several names including Ajay Maken, Jai Parkash Aggarwal, and Yoganand Shashtri are doing the rounds for the Delhi president's post.  

NEW DELHI: Discussion on the next Delhi Congress president will be held at party president Sonia Gandhi's residence on Thursday evening. The hunt for a new Delhi Congress chief started after veteran leader and former state Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit died on July 20.

Gandhi will hold talks with Delhi Congress leaders at 10 Janpath around 6:15 pm, sources told Zee News.

Ending months of speculation, Congress Wednesday appointed senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Selja Kumari as the chief of its Haryana unit, replacing Ashok Tanwar. The party also appointed former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Chairman of the State Election Committee. The development comes ahead of the state assembly election, scheduled to be held in October 2019. Congress had failed to win a single seat in Haryana during the 2019 general elections. 

The party had earlier said that the name of Delhi unit chief will be announced after three days of announcing the name of Haryana Congress chief.

Tags:
CongressDelhi Congress chiefDelhi Congress presidentSheila Dikshit
