Southwest monsoon reaches Kerala, 3 days ahead of its normal onset time: IMD

New Delhi: India`s annual monsoon, which delivers about 70% of the country`s rainfall, arrived on the coast of southern Kerala state on Sunday (May 29, 2022). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today declared the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala, three days ahead of its normal date of June 1. “South-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, May 29, against the normal date of onset of June 1,” IMD’s Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 29th May , 2022 pic.twitter.com/H3mOkJB54s — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 29, 2022

The southwest monsoon is considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy. The news of onset of Southwest monsoon - termed as the real finance minister of India - over Kerala, is the most awaited news for the agrarian domain across the country. It has a major impact on the domestic economy, including the share markets.

According to the earlier predictions made by IMD, the SW monsoon were likely to arrive on May 27 with the model error or plus/minus four days. But after that, there was a lot of flip flop by the IMD over its actual date. Finally the onset of monsoon was declared on Sunday as the conditions were "favourable", IMD said.

Meanwhile, IMD on Satuday said that the plains of northwest India and large parts of central India are set to witness a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures. "Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest India during next three days while gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of central India during next two days," the weather department said in its bulletin.

"No significant heat wave conditions are very likely over the country during next five days," IMD added. IMD also said that conditions are becoming favorable for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala during next 2-3 days. The southern peninsular region is already in the countdown mode to welcome the southwest monsoon while east and Northeast India too are witnessing rainfall.