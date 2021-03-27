SP MP Azam Khan refuses to take BJP’s COVID-19 vaccine, 178 detainees in UP prison get inoculated

New Delhi: In Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, SP MP Azam Khan, who has been lodged in the district jail for a year, refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine being offered to the inmates.

178 detainees inside the district prison have been vaccinated with the vaccine by doctors. However, Azam Khan refused to take the vaccine.

Sources revealed that Azam Khan does not trust the BJP vaccine. Speculations suggest his decision was made after SP National President Akhilesh Yadav said in a statement that his party members will not take the vaccine provided by the BJP government.

When jail Superintendent DC Mishra was asked about this matter, he said that under the government's program this vaccine drive is being held so that COVID-19 has no chance of returning to the prison.

In this regard, an order was issued for all the detainees to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. In the first phase, this directive was issued for those above 60 years of age. 178 detainees have been vaccinated in Sitapur Jail here.

In the second phase of the vaccination drive, people between 45 years and 60 years are being vaccinated.

The Superintendent further spoke on the matter of Azam Khan and said “We cannot impose the COVID-19 vaccine on anyone. If he does not wish to be innoculated, he will not be forced to. This was not his wish, so he did not get vaccinated.”

