Special train carrying 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrives in Lucknow from Bokaro

Lucknow: Amid the scramble for medical oxygen as COVID-19 cases across the country continue to surge, a special train carrying 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Lucknow from Bokaro, Jharkhand on Saturday.

“Oxygen Express train carrying liquid medical oxygen has arrived in Lucknow at 6.30 AM,” UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

“The Oxygen Express train carrying 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Lucknow from Bokaro, Jharkhand,” the senior UP government official said.

Uttar Pradesh is currently witnessing a surge in cases. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 2,59,810 active cases in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mohanlal Ganj, Kaushal Kishore in a video message alleged that "COVID patients are suffering and dying" and claimed that oxygen cylinders were not being supplied to private hospitals.

He claimed to have spoken to two oxygen cylinder suppliers who said that the drug inspectors had instructed them "not to send oxygen supplies to private hospitals, but only to government hospitals."

"Owing to the constant shortage of oxygen supply at private hospitals, a lot of patients are suffering, and some are even dying," said Kishore.

