Jammu and Kashmir

SPO killed, another injured in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

According to police sources, terrorists attacked a local police party at Tandar village of Dachan area of the district and fled with service weapons of the jawans.

SPO killed, another injured in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kishtwar
File Photo

New Delhi: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed while another was injured in a terrorists attack at a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The incident took place on Monday (April 13) afternoon. 

According to police sources, terrorists attacked a local police party at Tandar village of Dachan area of the district. Some terrorists opened fire on the two SPOs on duty, killing one of them and leaving the other critically injured.

"One policeman was killed and another has been injured in this attack. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to track down the assailants", police sources said.

Reports from the area said the terrorists decamped the scene with two service rifles of the police party.

Jammu and KashmirKishtwarSrinagarIndian Army
