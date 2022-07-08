SSC Exam Calendar 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has updated the SSC Exams Calendar 2022 on its official portal. The tentative dates for various SSC exams such as CGL, MTS, CHSL, and others have been published in the calendar. Candidates can view the exam calendar on the SSC's official website, ssc.nic.in. According to the revised exam calendar, the Constable, Head Constable, and JHT examinations will be held in October 2022. The exams for SI in the Delhi Police, JE, and Stenographer Grade C and D will be held in November 2022. Exams for CGL and Scientific Assistant will be held in December 2022.

MTS exams will be held in January and February of 2023, CGL exams in February and March of 2023, Constable exams in March and April of 2023, and MTS and Constable exams in April and May of 2023.

SSC Exam Calendar 2022: Here’s how to download the revised schedule

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

On the home page, click on "Revised Calendar of SSC Examinations for the year 2022-23" link

link The SSC Exam Calender 2022-23 PDF file will appear in the new tab

Download the SSC exam schedule and save the copy for future reference.

The calendar also shows when the respective notifications for various exams will be released, as well as the deadline for applying for the exam. Candidates who intend to take SSC examinations can consult the calendar for exam dates and other information. Candidates can visit the SSC's official website for more information.