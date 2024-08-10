Advertisement
HIMANTA SARMA

'Stand For Muslims But Not For Hindus': Himanta Sarma Criticises Congress For Grand Statements On Gaza, Silence on Bangladeshi Hindus

Himanta Sarma criticised the Congress for showing concern over Gaza but maintaining silence on violence on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2024, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday criticised the Congress party and Priyanka Gandhi for showing concern over Gaza but maintaining silence on violence on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

While addressing the Bangladesh situation, Assam CM expressed that he believes the Prime Minister will work regarding this, through diplomatic channels and the situation will be better slowly.

BJP leader criticised Congress over violence on the Hindu community in Bangladesh and said, "Congress family and Priyanka Gandhi have tweeted a lot about Gaza. What happened in Gaza was a terrorist activity and what is happening now is an anti-terrorist act. But, for Bangladeshi Hindus, how many times have they tweeted or protested?"

 

 

