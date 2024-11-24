Stone Pelting Erupts In Sambhal After Court-Ordered Survey At Shahi Jama Masjid
Stone pelting erupted in Sambhal after a court-ordered survey at Shahi Jama Masjid, following claims it was an ancient temple.
Stone pelting began in Sambhal following a survey at Shahi Jama Masjid at 7:30 am, amid heavy police deployment. District Magistrate (DM), Superintendent of Police (SP), and officials from five police stations are present at the site to ensure security.
A court in Sambhal had ordered a survey of the mosque in the district using "video and photography" after a petition alleged that the site was originally an ancient temple of significance to the Hindu faith.
देखिए बड़ी खबरें LIVE | @theanupamajha #SambhalJamaMasjid #YogiAdityanath #AkhileshYadav #Maharashtra #PMModi | #ZeeNews https://t.co/6sODRqXTO8 — Zee News (@ZeeNews) November 24, 2024
