Stone Pelting Erupts In Sambhal After Court-Ordered Survey At Shahi Jama Masjid

Stone pelting began in Sambhal following a survey at Shahi Jama Masjid at 7:30 am, amid heavy police deployment. District Magistrate (DM), Superintendent of Police (SP), and officials from five police stations are present at the site to ensure security.

A court in Sambhal had ordered a survey of the mosque in the district using "video and photography" after a petition alleged that the site was originally an ancient temple of significance to the Hindu faith.

