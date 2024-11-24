Advertisement
SAMBHAL

Stone Pelting Erupts In Sambhal After Court-Ordered Survey At Shahi Jama Masjid

Stone pelting erupted in Sambhal after a court-ordered survey at Shahi Jama Masjid, following claims it was an ancient temple.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2024, 09:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Stone Pelting Erupts In Sambhal After Court-Ordered Survey At Shahi Jama Masjid

Stone pelting began in Sambhal following a survey at Shahi Jama Masjid at 7:30 am, amid heavy police deployment. District Magistrate (DM), Superintendent of Police (SP), and officials from five police stations are present at the site to ensure security.

A court in Sambhal had ordered a survey of the mosque in the district using "video and photography" after a petition alleged that the site was originally an ancient temple of significance to the Hindu faith.

 

