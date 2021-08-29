‘Sultan reminds of slavery’: BJP MLA urges CM Yogi Adityanath to rename Sultanpur as Kushbhawanpur

Sultanpur: In yet another addition to the renaming spree, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Deomani Dwivedi has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to rename Sultanpur as Kushbhawanpur.

The Lambhua constituency MLA claimed that Sultanpur was actually known as Kushbhawanpur or Kushnagri and that the name Sultanpur “reminds of slavery”.

“Poet Kalidasa in his book Raghuvansh Mahakavyam had suggested that Sultanpur was actually known as Kushbhawanpur or Kushnagri. A few days back I sent a letter to CM seeking renaming of Sultanpur,” Dwivedi was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The name of Kushbhawanpur was renamed forcefully. What is wrong in changing the name which reminds us of slavery,” he added.

He had raised the demand in the state assembly back in 2018 as well.

Sultanpur Municipal Council chairperson Babita Jaiswal has claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to rename the district as Kushbhawanpur after Lord Ram's son Kush.

“A proposal to this effect was passed in a meeting of the council on January 6, 2018 and was sent to the government,” Jaiswal said.

A memorandum to change the name of the district was handed over to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit here about three months ago and he had assured that it would be done soon, she claimed.

