Chandigarh: Punjab has rescheduled summer holidays in all schools, which will now close from June 1 to 30 instead of from May 14, Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said in a statement here.

He said the decision was taken after demands from the students, parents and the teachers to schedule the summer holidays on the pattern of previous years.

The Education Department has reconsidered its decision and decided that the classes in the offline mode would be held from May 15 to May 31, in all the government, aided, private schools while the summer holidays have been scheduled from June 1 to June 30, he said.

ALSO READ: Happy holidays! Haryana government extends summer vacation for all schools till June 30

A fortnight ago, the Punjab government had declared summer vacation in all schools from May 14 in view of the severe heatwave scorching the state.

The minister said that the offline classes getting disrupted on many occasions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic during the last two years, the students' studies had been adversely affected.

"Hence, it was the demand of the parents as well as the students to schedule summer holidays as before," he said.

He also said that from May 15 till May 31, the primary school timings would be from 7 am to 11 am while the middle/high/senior Secondary schools would open from 7 am till 12:30 pm.

Live TV