हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

Summer vacation DELAYED! Why Punjab schools shifted holidays from May to June - Find out

Punjab's Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer attributed the decision to parents and students' demand to follow the summer holiday pattern of the previous years.

Summer vacation DELAYED! Why Punjab schools shifted holidays from May to June - Find out
Pic Credit: File Photo

Chandigarh: Punjab has rescheduled summer holidays in all schools, which will now close from June 1 to 30 instead of from May 14, Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said in a statement here.

He said the decision was taken after demands from the students, parents and the teachers to schedule the summer holidays on the pattern of previous years.

The Education Department has reconsidered its decision and decided that the classes in the offline mode would be held from May 15 to May 31, in all the government, aided, private schools while the summer holidays have been scheduled from June 1 to June 30, he said.

ALSO READHappy holidays! Haryana government extends summer vacation for all schools till June 30

A fortnight ago, the Punjab government had declared summer vacation in all schools from May 14 in view of the severe heatwave scorching the state.

The minister said that the offline classes getting disrupted on many occasions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic during the last two years, the students' studies had been adversely affected.

"Hence, it was the demand of the parents as well as the students to schedule summer holidays as before," he said.

He also said that from May 15 till May 31, the primary school timings would be from 7 am to 11 am while the middle/high/senior Secondary schools would open from 7 am till 12:30 pm.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PunjabPunjab schoolsPunjab Education MinisterHeatwaveGurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Next
Story

Delhi Fire Tragedy: Mundka building had no NOC- What's Fire NOC, penalties, read here

Must Watch

PT42M55S

Delhi: Massive fire in Mundka, 27 killed