Happy holidays! Haryana government extends summer vacation for all schools till June 30

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Tuesday (June 15) extended the summer holidays for all schools in the state till June 30.

The decision was announced by the state Education Minister Kanwar Pal following a cabinet meeting.

Last month, the summer vacation was extended till June 15 on the orders of the Directorate of School Education in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state. However, the teachers were allowed to go to school for work from June 1.

The minister also informed that the class 12 results would be declared within a month. He said the class 12 results will be prepared on the basis of internal assessment and other parameters laid down by the Haryana Board of School Education.

The board examinations for class 12 were cancelled due to the fear of coronavirus spread.

Pal further said that a fixed amount would be provided to the government school students up to class 8 to purchase their textbooks. The government has decided to give the money directly to students to buy their textbooks.

Senior students are also being encouraged to give their old textbooks to students studying in junior classes, he added.

Meanwhile, the state government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown by another week till June 21, while easing several restrictions.

Doing away with the odd-even formula, the state government allowed all shops to open from 9 am to 8 pm.

Restaurants and bars, including in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm.

Live TV