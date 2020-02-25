हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Swine flue scare

Swine flu scare at Supreme Court; six judges down with H1N1 virus

NEW DELHI: At least judges of the Supreme Court are currently suffering from swine flu, triggering health concerns over H1N1 virus. Two of the judges suffering from swine flu are on the nine-judge Constitution Bench hearing the Sabrimala verdict case, the hearing of which has been delayed as a result.

According to reports, the six judges, suffering from H1N1 virus, did not attend court. Justice DY Chandrachud, while conducting the court proceedings, announced that all apex court judges held a meeting with Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, over the case of six of their colleagues infected by H1N1 virus.

Importantly, an apex court judge, Sanjiv Khanna, came to the court wearing a mask. Justice Chandrachud said that it was decided that the top court will make vaccines available for innoculation of lawyers.

The Chief Justice suggested during the meeting that lawyers as well as bar association chief should also take the initiative for preventive measures against the disease, Justice Chandrachud added.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held with Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave to tackle the health emergency. Dave said that some foreign delegation members who participated in a judicial conference in the apex court complex recently were infected by the virus.

Tags:
Swine flue scareSupreme CourtIndiaH1N1 virus
