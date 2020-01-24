Take down Kapil Mishra's post likening Delhi polls to India-Pak contest, EC asks Twitter

New Delhi: Following an uproar over BJP leader Kapil Mishra's controversial tweet, in which he likened the Delhi assembly election to India versus Pakistan contest, the Election Commission on Friday (January 24) asked Twitter to take down the post.

The Election Commission's action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the EC to remove the tweet posted by Mishra on Thursday, EC officials said.

The Delhi CEO Office has also issued a show-cause notice to Mishra, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Model Town constituency, they said.

In the tweet, Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet, said the February 8 election will be a contest between India and Pakistan in Delhi.

In its criticism of opposition parties over their protest against the citizenship law, the BJP has been accusing them of speaking "Pakistan's language".