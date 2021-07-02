हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

Tami Nadu extends lockdown till July 12, theatres, bars, pools, schools, colleges to remain shut

Tamil Nadu announced an extension of the existing lockdown for a week till July 12 it was to end on July 5. 

Tami Nadu extends lockdown till July 12, theatres, bars, pools, schools, colleges to remain shut
File photo

Chennai: Keeping the improving COVID-19 situation of the state in mind, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the existing lockdown that was to end on Monday July 5 has been extended for a week till July 12 and the same set of coronavirus restrictions and relaxations would apply across the state.

During the period, inter-state buses, cinema halls, swimming pools, open-to-public religious and political events, schools and colleges, entertainment/sporting events, zoos will continue to be closed. 

Weddings can continue to be held with 50 attendees, whereas 20 members can gather at rituals for the bereaved and E-registration would not be required for inter-district travel. 

Some of the major relaxations include, Business-to-Business exhibitions, dine-in at hotels from 6am to 8pm with 50% occupancy, tea stalls can cater to 50% occupancy. Gyms and sports facilities in clubs can function in line with safety protocols, whereas hotels and lodges can permit guests for accommodation and dine-in at 50% occupancy.

IT and ITES firms can work at 50% strength, gyms and yoga centers can function at 50% occupancy and liquor stores can be open from 10 am to 8 pm. 

All places of worship can remain open, but no special events will be permitted, shopping malls will be permitted to function from 9am to 8pm, but only 50% dine-in at the food court/eateries. Inter district and intra district bus services would resume at 50% seating capacity. 

Those pursuing SRF/JRF, M.Phil, Phd and research work can work from their respective colleges and universities, which would be permitted to function for this purpose. Government training centers can also function with 50% occupancy. While amusement and entertainment parks can function at 50% capacity, water sports will not be permitted. 

Tamil Nadu is currently witnessing above 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases and has over 36,000 active cases. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tamil NaduTamil Nadu lockdownCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar launches 6 tech innovation platforms for globally competitive manufacturing

Must Watch

PT17M25S

Shatrughan Sinha exclusive with Zee News