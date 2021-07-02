Tami Nadu extends lockdown till July 12, theatres, bars, pools, schools, colleges to remain shut

Chennai: Keeping the improving COVID-19 situation of the state in mind, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the existing lockdown that was to end on Monday July 5 has been extended for a week till July 12 and the same set of coronavirus restrictions and relaxations would apply across the state.

During the period, inter-state buses, cinema halls, swimming pools, open-to-public religious and political events, schools and colleges, entertainment/sporting events, zoos will continue to be closed.

Weddings can continue to be held with 50 attendees, whereas 20 members can gather at rituals for the bereaved and E-registration would not be required for inter-district travel.

Some of the major relaxations include, Business-to-Business exhibitions, dine-in at hotels from 6am to 8pm with 50% occupancy, tea stalls can cater to 50% occupancy. Gyms and sports facilities in clubs can function in line with safety protocols, whereas hotels and lodges can permit guests for accommodation and dine-in at 50% occupancy.

IT and ITES firms can work at 50% strength, gyms and yoga centers can function at 50% occupancy and liquor stores can be open from 10 am to 8 pm.

All places of worship can remain open, but no special events will be permitted, shopping malls will be permitted to function from 9am to 8pm, but only 50% dine-in at the food court/eateries. Inter district and intra district bus services would resume at 50% seating capacity.

Those pursuing SRF/JRF, M.Phil, Phd and research work can work from their respective colleges and universities, which would be permitted to function for this purpose. Government training centers can also function with 50% occupancy. While amusement and entertainment parks can function at 50% capacity, water sports will not be permitted.

Tamil Nadu is currently witnessing above 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases and has over 36,000 active cases.

