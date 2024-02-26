Tamil Maanila Congress Forms Alliance With NDA For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

New Delhi: On Monday, February, the Tamil Maanila Congress decided to align with the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Discussions regarding the distribution of seats between the BJP and Tamil Maanila Congress are still ongoing.

The Tamil Maanila Congress, under the leadership of former Union Minister GK Vasan, has made history by becoming the first party from Tamil Nadu to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following the departure of the AIADMK from the alliance in 2023.

Vasan confirmed his participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Palladam in Tirupur district on February 27, expressing his stance to reporters.

It is worth noting that Vasan secured a seat in the Rajya Sabha in 2020 with the backing of the AIADMK. His recent announcement signifies the termination of his party's affiliation with the AIADMK.

Reflecting on the party's ethos, Vasan emphasized its national perspective since its inception by his late father and esteemed leader G.K. Moopanar. He underscored that the decision to collaborate with the BJP was driven by concerns such as the welfare of Tamil Nadu and Tamils, as well as the aim for a robust and prosperous India.

Vasan highlighted the aspirations of Tamil Nadu voters, pointing out the BJP's successful previous electoral performances in the state with support from other regions. He expressed the voters' belief that granting the saffron party a third term would ensure economic progress and upliftment of the underprivileged.

With Tamil Nadu possessing 38 Lok Sabha seats, it's noteworthy that the BJP failed to secure any seats in the previous General Elections.