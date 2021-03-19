Tamil Nadu: After months of decline, daily Covid-19 cases breach 1000 mark

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's daily Covid-19 cases breached the 1000-mark, after months of decline in cases. As per the health bulletin issued on Friday, the state recorded 1087 new cases, of which 421were from Chennai, whereas Coimbatore and Chengalpattu also recorded over 100 cases each.

While the rise in cases are in line with a pan-India trend, it is a cause for concern particularly in Tamil Nadu, where the crucial assembly polls are due on April 6. Currently, the state has 6,690 active cases.

Since late 2020, Tamil Nadu had been witnessing a decline in Covid-19 cases and by end of January the state had eased almost all restrictions and returned to normal, as the daily cases were well below the 400 mark on average.

The current spike in cases has been building up over the last two weeks, where daily case numbers have more than doubled.

Earlier this week, Chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan held a meeting with top officials from the civic authorities, police, health, revenue departments and the district administration. It was stated that the reasons for the current spike are public and private events, schools, banks etc. where mask wearing and physical distancing norms are violated, in addition to flouting of home quarantine norms.

To enforce Covid-19 norms and increase efforts towards controlling the pandemic, the chief secretary ordered the violators of Covid protocols be find under the Public Health act, it was also added that resumption of temperature screening and availability of sanitizer be ensured at all workplaces, factories and hotels.

Government authorities have been instructed to ensure that the norms are strictly followed across banks, government and private venues, factories, wedding halls, schools, places of worship, tourist places etc.

Health department has been asked to conduct fever camps and devise special strategies for areas reporting many cases or case clusters. Monitoring of home quarantined persons would also continue, in line with the previous year.

Tamil Nadu's health secretary Dr. J. Radhakrishnan said on Friday that a large number of cases were family clusters of those who attended functions, events, rather than a widespread outbreak. He also added that the micro-containment zone would be established in case there were three cases in a single block or apartment complex and that detailed contact tracing and testing of contacts would continue.

With nine deaths on Friday, 12,582 persons have lost their battle to the pandemic in Tamil Nadu, whereas 8.45 lakh person have recovered, out of the 8.64 lakh infected persons.

