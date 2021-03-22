हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kamal Haasan

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Newbie politicians go digital after testing COVID-19 positive during campaign

Contesting in nearly 150 seats, Makkal Needhi Maiam hopes to carve a niche for itself, by opposing both major Dravidian parties in the state. Kamal Haasan will be contesting from Coimbatore South Constituency. 

File pic: Zee News

Chennai: With barely two weeks to go for polling day in Tamil Nadu, politicians campaigning actively on the ground have been tested COVID-19 positive. They, however, assured voters that their respective campaigns would go digital. This comes at a time when the state had been witnessing over 1,000 COVID-19 cases for three days in a row. 

V Ponraj, who had worked as an advisor to former President APJ Abdul Kalam, and is now contesting under the Makkal Needhi Maiam on Monday, announced that he tested positive. Ponraj had filed the nomination to contest from the Anna Nagar constituency in Chennai city. He was seen with party President and actor Kamal Haasan on the day of the manifesto unveiling over the weekend.  

Tags:
Kamal HaasanTamil Nadu Assembly electionState election 2021
