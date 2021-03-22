Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Newbie politicians go digital after testing COVID-19 positive during campaign

Chennai: With barely two weeks to go for polling day in Tamil Nadu, politicians campaigning actively on the ground have been tested COVID-19 positive. They, however, assured voters that their respective campaigns would go digital. This comes at a time when the state had been witnessing over 1,000 COVID-19 cases for three days in a row.

V Ponraj, who had worked as an advisor to former President APJ Abdul Kalam, and is now contesting under the Makkal Needhi Maiam on Monday, announced that he tested positive. Ponraj had filed the nomination to contest from the Anna Nagar constituency in Chennai city. He was seen with party President and actor Kamal Haasan on the day of the manifesto unveiling over the weekend.