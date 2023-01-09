Tamil Nadu Assembly Ruckus: BJP slams DMK, accuses it of 'henchmen behaviour' as Governor walks out

The BJP today slammed the ruling DMK after the Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a ruckus over Governor RN Ravi's speech. Governor Ravi walked out of the Assembly minutes before Chief Minister MK Stalin completed reading out the resolutions which demanded to only include the speech printed and approved by the government. A resolution seeking to relax Rule 17 of the state assembly and not include the speech delivered by the Governor in the Legislative Assembly was unanimously adopted by the House.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said that the DMK and its allies came with the motive of taking up a fight and displayed henchmen behaviour.

"Today, DMK and their alliance partners acted like fringe elements on the first day of this assembly session. For petty political gains, the DMK govt brought shame to the house by disrupting the speech of the Honourable Governor, Thiru RN Ravi avargal. The alliance partners of DMK displayed henchmen behaviour and were prepared to fight even before the Hon Governor commenced his speech. The Hon Governor of the state cannot be compelled to read out a prepared speech when the context is far from the truth," said Annamalai.

He further said the DMK should keep in mind that it's not their party event to mention words like “Dravidian Model” in the Governor’s speech. "While the state witnessed petrol bombings, and a suicide bombing in the recent past, the Lawless DMK government expecting Hon Governor to refer to the state as an abode of Peace & Tranquility is nothing but a joke. Hon Governor also included the efforts of the Central govt on the repatriation of our Fishermen, which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister chose to plagiarise as his effort; not surprising, though," said Annamalai.

He said that the DMK couldn't digest Governor RN Ravi performing his constitutional responsibility.

Earlier in the day, the Governor in his customary address in the Legislative Assembly had skipped mentioning the Dravidian model of governance as well as did not name the leaders including Thanthai Periyar, B.R. Ambedkar, and even former Chief Ministers, K. Kamaraj and C.N. Annadurai. However, he mentioned the name of Kalaignar Karunanidhi in another line.

The allies of the DMK, including Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), MDMK, and CPI-M, had shouted slogans against the Governor during his address, against the Governor`s mention of Tamil Nadu as Tamizhagam recently.

The walkout of the Governor led to him not being present during the National Anthem in the House. The House was adjourned for the day after these incidents.