Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami announces reduction in Metro fares

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday (February 20) made an announcement that the fares for the Chennai Metro have been slashed. This move was made as per the commuters demands, ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections.

In the press statement issued by the Chief Minister, the slab fares have also been reduced. According to the new fares, commuters will have to pay Rs 10 for a distance of upto two kilometres. These changes will come into effect from February 22 onwards.

The fare is Rs 20 for a distance between two and five kilometres. To travel a distance of more than five kilometres, a commuter will have to pay Rs 30.

The next stage fare for a distance of upto 21 kilometres is Rs 40 and beyond 21 kilometres, the fare will be capped at Rs 50. They also introduced a further discount of 20% of the fare will be provided to those who opt to book tickets using the QR code or CMRL smart cards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the CMRL extension line from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar, marking the completion of Phase-1. The line from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar is an extension of Phase-1 corridor from Washermenpet to Airport via Anna Salai and has two underground and six elevated stations. The work for the Phase-2 of CMRL is underway.

