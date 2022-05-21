New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Delhi on Saturday (May 21) and discussed several national issues. The meeting took place at Rao’s official residence on the Tughlaq Road in the national capital."Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met Chief Minister KCR. Their meeting is in progress. The two leaders are discussing various national issues," PTI cited an official statement as saying. Notably, the Telangana CM is on a week-long pan-India tour to attend national-level political and social programmes, as per the news agency.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Sri @YadavAkhilesh met Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao at his residence in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed current national issues. pic.twitter.com/eVKRymyFiE — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 21, 2022

Later in the evening, KCR is scheduled to visit Mohalla clinic and government school in the national capital along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

KCR’s national tour schedule

The Telangana CM is slated to meet political, media and economic experts. KCR will also extend financial help to families of slain soldiers and farmers during his tour.

On May 22, Rao will embark on Chandigarh tour, where he will dispense Rs 3 lakh cheque as financial assistance to each family of the farmers who died during the year-long farmers’ protest against Centre's three agricultural laws. He will be accompanied by Delhi CM Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. The cheques will be distributed to the farmers` families from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi

On May 26, he will visit Bengaluru and call upon former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

On May 27, KCR will go to Maharashtra’s Ralegan-Siddhi to meet social activist Anna Hazare. Later, he will visit Shirdi to offers prayers to Shri Saibaba.

On May 29 or 30, the Telangana CM is likely to visit West Bengal and Bihar where he will meet the kin of the soldiers killed in the 2020 Galwan Valley incident and would extend financial support to bereaved families.

(With agency inputs)