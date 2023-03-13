topStoriesenglish2582897
Telangana CM KCR Admitted To Hospital Following Abdominal Discomfort

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is being treated for a small ulcer in the stomach.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 07:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was on Sunday (March 12, 2023) admitted to a Hyderabad hospital after he experienced abdominal discomfort, an official said. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party chief has developed a small ulcer in his stomach, the official said, and added that the treatment of which has been initiated.

Rao, who is commonly known as KCR, is admitted to AIG Hospitals and was examined by the chairman of the hospital Dr D Nageshwar Reddy.

"This is to inform that Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri K Chandrashekar Rao garu developed Abdominal Discomfort today morning, following which he was examined by Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals. He was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and Endoscopy was performed," a statement by the hospital said.

"A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically. His all other parameters are normal. Appropriate medication has been started," it added.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Wishes KCR Speedy Recovery

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday wished speedy recovery to K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"Wish honb Chief Minister KCR garu speedy recovery & get well soon," the Governor said in a tweet.

