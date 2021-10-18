Telangana CM KCR to hold high-level meet to tackle illegal drugs menace

Hyderabad: Thanks to the continuous efforts of the Narcotics Control Bureau ( NCB ), at least few state governments are increasing their focus to tackle the illegal drugs menace.

In the latest development, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a high-level meeting with the police, excise department officials on October 20 in Hyderabad to formulate a stringent strategy to control the illegal transport of the banned intoxicating substances (illegal drugs).

This particular initiative was hastened after two specific incidents occurred recently. On October 16, the Hyderabad police seized 300 kgs of Ganja and arrested two people.

And in a separate incident on October 17, the Telangana's Nalgonda district police was attacked in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam tribal belt by ganja smugglers when they went to nab them for the offences they committed in the district.

The Nalgonda district police had to open fire injuring two people near Lambasinghi village near Visakhpatnam city in Andhra Pradesh.

After the formation of the Telangana state, the state government had enforced a ban on illicit liquor, playing cards clubs. In the backdrop of an increase in drug abuse cases in the country as well as the illegal drug mafia, the proposed high-level meeting assumes significance.

For the October 20 high-level meeting, home minister Mehmood Ali, excise minister T Srinivas Goud, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, home and excise departments’ chief secretaries, DGP Mahender Reddy, Police Commissioners, IGs, DIGs, Additional DG (Law and Order), Additional DG (Intelligence), Districts SPs, Excise department Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, District Superintendents, a Higher official from the State Special Task Force on Drugs wing will participate.

The CM has instructed the district excise officials to come out with reports for the meeting on the existing situation and measures so far taken.

The meeting will also discuss the matter pertaining to the incidence of illicit liquor sales and the functioning of playing cards clubs at some places in the state and the measures to be taken to curb them immediately.

An action plan will also be drawn during the meeting to prevent youth from getting into the trap of drug abuse and also rehabilitate those who became victims to the drug trade.

