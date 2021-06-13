Telangana Congress attacks ruling TRS party, demands resignation of 12 defected MLAs

Hyderabad: The Congress party has demanded that the 12 Congress MLAs who defected to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) should resign from their posts. Senior Congress leader and ex-MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday (June 13) while speaking to ANI demanded the resignation of 12 Congress MLAs who defected to the ruling TRS party.

"The 12 Congress leaders who defected to the ruling TRS party must resign from the MLA position like the way the former health minister of Telangana and the MLA of Huzurabad, Etela Rajender did before joining the BJP," the Congress leader told ANI.

He said that if these 12 MLAs are not ready to resign from their positions, then the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao, who speaks about credibility and about the saving democracy, must make sure that these MLA resign from their MLA seats.

He further mentioned that by resigning from his Assembly seat as MLA before joining BJP, Etela Rajender has become like a role model and these 12 MLAs must also do the same.

Reacting to former Health Minister Etela Rajender joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party leader NV Subhash on Saturday said that the downfall of the K Chandrashekar Rao regime has started in Telangana."Quitting of Telangana Former Health Minister Etela Rajender from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party is a testimony to the anarchic rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Subhash said.

Rajender had on Monday submitted his resignation as MLA to the Speaker of Telangana Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. Former Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender resigned from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party on June 4 following differences with the party.

On May 2, Etela Rajender was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments. This was done on the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who had ordered a probe against Rajender over the allegations of land grabbing and had taken the charge of the health ministry.

(Inputs from ANI)

Live TV