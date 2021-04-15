Telangana government cancels Class 10 Board exams in view of COVID surge

New Delhi: The Telangana government has cancelled Class 10 SSC Board Exams in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

In a notification, the state education department said that the students will be evaluated on the basis of objective criteria which will be developed by the SSC Board.

“Considering the present pandemic situation prevailing in the state and also keeping in view of the CBSE notification dated 14.04.2021, Government hereby cancels all 10th class exams to be held from 17th May 2021,” read the official notice from the School Education Department of Telangana.

“The results of Class 10 students to be prepared on basis of objective criteria to be developed by the SSC Board at a later date,” the statement added.

Telangana govt cancels Class 10 SSC Board Exams, following the rise in #COVID19 cases. Results of Class 10 students to be prepared on basis of objective criteria to be developed by the Board. Any student not satisfied with marks can appear for Exam when conditions are conducive. pic.twitter.com/ddOlcNHzpb — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

The notification also said that any student who is not satisfied with the marks allotted will be given the opportunity to take the exams “as and when the conditions are conducive.”

On Wednesday, the CBSE cancelled the Class 10 Board exams and postponed that of Class 12. Several state boards have since taken similar decisions to either cancel or postpone the exams.

Live TV