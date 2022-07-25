Telangana TS LAWCET 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad is expected to release the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 answer key tomorrow, July 26. Candidates can download the LAWCET 2022 answer key from the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in, once released. The TS LAWCET 2022 entrance test was conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The entrance exam for the 3-year LLB programme was held on July 21 in two shifts, while the 5-year program's exam was held on July 22 in one shift.

TS LAWCET 2022: Important Details

- The objections are invited from the candidates against the TS LAWCET answer key between July 26 and July 28, 2022.

- The university will announce the result in the first week of August 2022.

- To qualify the LAWCET entrance exam candidates have to secure minimum passing marks which are 42 out of 120 marks (35 per cent). However, there is no minimum qualifying mark for SC & ST candidates for ranking.

TS LAWCET 2022: Here is how you can download the answer key

- Go to the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

- On the homepage, click on the "TS LAWCET 2022 Preliminary Key" link.

- It will redirect you to another page, enter log-in details and submit

- The TS LAWCET preliminary key will appear on the screen.

- Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The TS LAWCET 2022 rank is valid for admission into 3-year or 5-year Law courses for the academic year 2022-2023 only.