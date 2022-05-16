हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Thieves in UP return stolen idols from temple worth crores claiming they had 'nightmares' after committing crime

"Out of 16 stolen idols, 14 were found mysteriously in a sack near the residence of Mahant Rambalak on Sunday," the police said and added that the priest also found a letter with the sack in which thieves wrote that they were having scary dreams at night, so because of fear they are returning the idols.

Thieves in UP return stolen idols from temple worth crores claiming they had &#039;nightmares&#039; after committing crime
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

New Delhi: Thieves returned 14 stolen 'ashtadhatu' idols to the priest of an ancient Balaji temple in Chitrakoot claiming they were having nightmares after committing the crime, police said on Monday.

"16 ashtadhatu idols worth several crores were stolen from the ancient Balaji temple at Taraunha on the night of May 9. In this connection, Mahant Rambalak had lodged an FIR against unknown thieves," Station House Officer of Sadar Kotwali Karvi, Rajiv Kumar Singh, said.

"Out of 16 stolen idols, 14 were found mysteriously in a sack near the residence of Mahant Rambalak on Sunday," he said, adding that the priest also found a letter with the sack in which thieves wrote that they were having scary dreams at night, so because of fear they are returning the idols.

At present all the 14 'ashtadhatu' (made up of eight metals) idols have been deposited in the Kotwali and further action is being taken, he added. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshBalaji templeChitrakoot
Next
Story

No heatwave for next 4 days in Delhi; Monsoon hits Andaman & Nicobar - Check IMD's full weather forecast

Must Watch

PT8M43S

Lawyer Vishu Jain has claimed that a Shivling of 8 meters diameter has been found