‘Think About Delhi, Not Alliance’: Amit Shah Targets Opposition Bloc INDIA For Supporting AAP

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted the Opposition bloc INDIA for its support to the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi as he introduced the Delhi Services Bill in Lok Sabha. Shah also vociferously defended the government's bill to override a Supreme Court order on who controls bureaucrats in the country's capital.

Introducing the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha, seeking to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi, he said, "This ordinance refers to the order of the Supreme Court which says that the Parliament has the right to make laws on any issue related to the National Capital Territory of Delhi. There are provisions in the constitution that allow the centre to make laws for Delhi."

"I appeal to parties to not support all the corruption taking place in Delhi just because you are in an alliance. Because despite the alliance, PM Modi will win the election with a full majority," Shah said, baiting the Aam Aadmi Party which governs Delhi and is now part of the INDIA coalition.



The Union Home Minister made these remarks while moving the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.

Defending the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Home Minister said there are provisions in the Constitution that allow the Centre to make laws for Delhi.

Amit Shah made a strong attack on the AAP government and said that the administrative arrangement in Delhi was working fine under various governments until a new party came to power in the national capital in 2015.

Taking a veiled dig at AAP, he said the aim of the party is not to work for people but to “fight” with the Centre. He also targeted AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the renovation of bungalows.

“In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve...The problem is not getting right to do transfer postings but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows,” Amit Shah said.

With AAP a member of the INDIA - bloc of opposition parties, Amit Shah said they should support the bill on the basis of what is good for Delhi and not on any other consideration. He said Delhi being the national capital has special provisions in Constitution.

Delhi Service Bill

The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue. The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha. Parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) are opposing the bill.