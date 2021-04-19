COVID-19 second wave: India's total caseload crosses 1.50 crore after 2.73 lakhs new cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: The second wave of COVID-19 in India has taken the country's total caseload to over 1.50 crore, the figures from the Union Health Ministry showed on Monday (April 19, 2021) morning.

India recorded 2.73 lakh new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The country, witnessing its worst phase of COVID-19, now has close to 20 lakh active cases.

As per the official data, there were 2,73,810 new infections, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 recoveries in the last 24 hours,

India, the second-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world, now has a total of 1,50,61,919 COVID-19 infections, of which, 19,29,329 are active cases, whereas, 1,29,53,821 people have recovered.

The country has also seen 1,78,769 COVID-19-related deaths.